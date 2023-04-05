HALIFAX, NC – Beatrice Alyne Bain Tomadakis, age 79, of Tillery Township, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the ECU Health North Hospital of Roanoke Rapids, NC with her husband and sister by her side.

Bea was born on August 29, 1943 to Thomas Franklin Bain, Jr. and Beatrice Carpenter Bain in Ashland, KY. She graduated from Waverly High School and later attended Weber State University. She worked as a correctional officer for Caledonia Prison until she retired. She was a member of The Greek Orthodox Church and many horse club organizations. She, along with her husband, cared for many horses over the years and Bea would show them professionally on a regular basis. She always cherished her animals, especially her horses, dogs, and cats. Beatrice loved her family deeply and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Franklin Bain, Jr. and Beatrice Carpenter Bain, and a granddaughter, Brooke Tomadakis.

Beatrice is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, George, two sons, George Christopher Tomadakis (Alexandra) of West Valley, Utah, and John Franklin Tomadakis of Salt Lake City, Utah; five granddaughters, Brittany Biondich (Jarod) of Rock Springs, WY, their children, Brayden and Kyz, Towny Tomadakis of Salt Lake City, UT, and children Emilia, Taylah, and Lailynne Hamilton, Ashley (Alex) Aguilar of El Paso, TX, their children, Anican, Addison, and August, Chrissey Tomadakis and fur baby Sam of Jacksonville, FL, and Valery Tomadakis of West Valley, UT; sister, Mary Jo Scott of Buchanan, VA; two nieces, Sheree Myers (Mark) of Beaufort, NC, Mary A Corl of Buchanan, VA; and nephew, William Edward Corl III (Lynn) of Chesapeake, VA.

The family wishes to have a celebration of Bea’s life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends in Salt Lake City, 2005 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 or online by visiting tmcfunding.com/searchfund, type – Beatrice Tomadakis.

