Beginner Beekeeping Class Coming to Huntington

TJ Gordon is the founder of a beginning beekeeping class that is slated to take place at Ponderosa Grill in Huntington on March 5 beginning at 9 a.m.

“Beekeeping is something I have been very passionate about for the past seven years, and I want to share that knowledge with the community,” said Gordon.

The cost of the class is $10 for a single adult, $15 for a couple and free for children under the age of 12. This class will be open enrollment, meaning that payment will be due at the time of the class.

Gordon explained that key components of beekeeping will be covered during the class. This includes essential equipment, how a hive operates, potential problems and a variety of other exciting topics.

“I will have beginning beekeeping kits for sell along with your nucleus colony to get you started,” said Gordon.

Those with questions and concerns can contact Gordon at (435) 749-9252 by calling or texting.