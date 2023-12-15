Behling Awarded Apple for Teachers Nomination

Creekview Elementary’s (CVE) kindergarten teacher, Kassandra Behling, was awarded the Apple for Teachers nomination for this month at the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening.

AJB Broadcasting’s Taylor Warnock presented the recognition and stated that Behling was nominated by her coworker, fifth grade teacher Shadayah Perry. In Perry’s letter, it was noted that Behling has had a particularly hard year, but continues to keep pushing forward without a complaint.

“She is such a dedicated teacher and she pours her heart and soul into her classroom. She does it silently and without recognition,” stated Perry’s nomination letter.

CVE Principal Keith Palmer took to the podium to share a few comments about Behling himself. He added on to Perry’s nomination by stating that Behling is having a rough year with her students and that it doesn’t just take a toll on her, it takes a toll on him as well.

This last week, Behling recognized that Palmer was having a tough time. She took a moment to present him with a picture of one her students who, at the beginning of the year, was unruly compared to the ecstatic student who enjoys learning everyday in Mrs. Behling’s classroom now. This was a reminder that Palmer needed that what they do everyday matters and makes a difference.

“She really is a wonderful teacher. We are so glad to have her. She touches lives’ everyday,” said Palmer.

Behling concluded the recognition by thanking the board. “I couldn’t do without the support.”

AJB Broadcasting will be presenting an Apples for Teachers award at each monthly school board meeting. To nominate a teacher, send an email to taylor@heytony.com with your reasoning on which teacher deserves to be recognized. KWSA’s Apples for Teachers is made possible by Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, Castleview Hospital, Marietti Monuments, Sutherlands, Coldstone Creamery, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Castle Valley Awards.