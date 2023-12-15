Carbon School Board Recognizes Coach of the Year, Allison Chamberlain

Swim Coach Allison Chamberlain was highlighted at the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening for her recent achievement of being named Utah High School Activities Association’s (UHSAA) 2023 Recipient for 3A Coach of the Year.

While Superintendent Mika Salas welcomed Chamberlain to the podium, Salas expressed that this is a big achievement because this award is not just for swim. Chamberlain was chosen Coach of Year out of all the 3A sports across the state.

In UHSAA’s letter of recognition, it states that this award is in honor of deserving people for their service and contributions, as well as to help publicize the values of activities and programs within high schools.

“The UHSAA Distinguished Service Award is the Utah High School Activities Association’s way of saying thank you on behalf of the many whose lives you have touched. We appreciate your passion and dedication to the high school youth whom you serve,” the letter shared.

Board President Jeffery Richens added that Chamberlain goes above and beyond by working with upcoming athletes to prepare them to compete at the high school level. “I appreciate all the extra, unrecognized effort you do,” said Richens.

UHSAA will be holding an award luncheon to recognize all of the recipients on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Draper.