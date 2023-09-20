Benjamin Paul Campbell

July 26, 1977 – September 9, 2023

Benjamin Campbell passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Services were conducted on Monday September 18, 2023 in Provo, Utah, where he was laid to rest near his mother.

A celebration of life will be held in Price, Utah, on Friday September 22, 2023 at the Sure Stay Plus by Best Western (formerly Ramada Inn) banquet room where family and friends are welcome to come share memories and reminisce about our beloved Ben. This casual event will begin at 6 p.m. where a light dinner and refreshments will be available. Please come ready to laugh and enjoy some great stories of Ben’s life journey.

An account has been set up at Zions Bank under Benjamin Campbell to accept donations that will help with the costs of his untimely death or you may also Venmo his father Lonnie Campbell at @loncampbell13.

The family would like to thank all who have reached out to them during this trying time.