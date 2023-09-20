Panthers Outpaced by Longhorns

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Pinnacle baseball team made the trip to Altamont on Monday for a non-region matchup. The road proved tough for the Panthers as the team lost 12-2.

Altamont opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first with three runs. Pinnacle responded with a run in the second, but the Longhorns added two more to take the 5-1 lead.

The Panthers plated another run in the third, but Altamont answered with four more in the bottom of the inning. The Longhorns added two more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to take the game 12-2.

Pinnacle (2-14, 0-10 1A South) will return home for a region matchup on Friday.