Bennion Creek Fire Grows Overnight

Bennion Creek Fire Update Monday, June 14, 2021 – Morning Update Fire Information 202-320-7170 (6:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.) Email: Colin.Dunn@USDA.gov Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UtahWildfire Websites: https://www.utahfireinfo.gov

Date Started: June 4, 2021 Location: Bennion Ridge, Manti- La Sal NF, UT

Cause: Natural Total acres: 7,724 Containment: 10% Total Personnel: 235

June 14, 2021, 8:00 AM

FIRE SUMMARY

Extraordinarily dry conditions and shifting winds have caused additional overnight growth on the Bennion Creek Fire, which is burning northwest of Scofield Reservoir. The fire is located in rugged country between Skyline and Starvation roads on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. One evacuation order and several closures remain in effect for areas affected by the fire. Firefighters are working aggressively to contain the fire, protect structures and mop up perimeter lines.

Overnight on Sunday, fire crossed east of the Starvation Road and burned approximately 100 acres of the high backcountry north of Forest Road 009. Other areas of the fire did not experience significant growth beyond fire lines. No additional evacuation orders were issued overnight.

On Monday, crews will focus on building fireline around the new area of heat on the fire’s southeast side. They will also continue to enhance protection measures for structures in Bennion Creek and Sugar House camps. Planning and preparation for possible future protection of structures around Scofield Reservoir will proceed. For public safety, Aspen Cove remains evacuated. The evacuation order will be reevaluated daily depended of the fire’s activity.

On the south side of the fire, crews will expand and improve control line along the heads of Kelly Canyon and Bennion Creek drainages. On the north side, firefighters will secure and improve handline and dozer line, and scout for opportunities for additional control lines. Scouting of additional control features west of Starvation Creek is ongoing. Crews will remain on the fireline overnight to perform structure protection and fire suppression work.

Two CL415 Canadair super scooper aircraft are available to help firefighters control the most active parts of the fire on Monday. Two heavy, two medium and one light helicopter also supported suppression efforts. A temporary flight restriction remains in place over the fire.

Smoke is visible in the surrounding communities and from Highway 6. Starvation Road, Bennion Ridge Road, Forest Road 0008 (Bear Ridge Road) and Fish Creek Trail are closed for public and firefighter safety. With parts of Utah experiencing extreme dry conditions not seen since the 1930’s dust bowl era, please be cautious with ignition sources while outdoors and remain clear of the fire area.

Current Staffing:

Handcrews: 8

Engines: 12

Helicopters: 5

Dozers: 2

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road, Forest Road 0008 (Bear Ridge Road), Starvation Road and Fish Creek Trail.

Evacuations: The Aspen Cove subdivision has been evacuated; its status will be re-evaluated Monday evening.