Beta Zeta Chapter Places Sign at Elgin Cemetery

The Beta Zeta Chapter of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) International, which is located in Green River, was recently awarded the state philanthropic funds for the 2020-2021 year. This was awarded by the Utah State Council of the ESA.

The ESA awards funds each year to various areas throughout the state to be used toward philanthropic projects. The funds are raised by women from around the state through fundraising projects in each chapter’s area.

The Beta Zeta Chapter has completed many projects at the Elgin Cemetery in Green River in recent years, such as headstones, signs and a registry. The chapter wished to complete its work by having a sign placed at the entrance to the cemetery. Judy Ann Scott, project chairman, worked with the city on a design for the sign.

Through collaboration, it was determined to place an outline of the Book Cliffs at the top of the sign to represent the nature and beauty of the area. The sign was paid for with the funds provided by the Beta Zeta members.

The placement of this sign included the establishment of a new access road to the cemetery as well as the city furnishing requisition, transportation and placement of the sign. Scott expressed appreciation to the city workers that assisted on the completion of this project.