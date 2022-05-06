Cyclist Travels Through Price on 6,400-Mile Journey

Gerald Hicks retired from his law enforcement career in New Mexico in 2012, freeing up a lot of his time. Around eight or nine years ago, Hicks found a vested interest in off-road cycling, also known as long-distance bike packing, which is essentially backpacking with a bicycle.

Hicks explained that you load everything that you need onto your bike and then venture into the wild and go ride. For some time, Hicks has wanted to travel the continental divide, which is mostly comprised of off-road routes from Canada to Mexico. He explained that people fly to the beginning of it and then ride back south, though in planning, Hicks made the decision that he did not want to fly.

Rather, he would ride to the beginning and then come back down. There is another route called the Western Wildman’s Route that starts on the Mexican border and travels to Canada. Hicks left Albuquerque on March 9 and rode south, crossing into Arizona and riding up through there, arriving in Utah down by Kanab. He stated that the route is about 80% off-road.

On Wednesday, May 4, Hicks’ route brought him to Price, where he had a friend in the area that he wished to visit. Through his travels, he expressed that it has been a great adventure exploring the wilderness and not knowing what to expect.

When he leaves Price, Hicks will continue through some of the lower elevation forest into Wyoming. He then will catch the route again back and forth through Wyoming and Utah. Once he arrives in Canada, his plan is to turn around and go back down to Mexico, successfully touching the Mexican border twice this summer.

He anticipates arriving back in Albuquerque in mid-August, planning the trip to last around five months with a total distance of about 6,400 miles.

Hicks already owned most of the equipment that was needed for his journey as he has taken shorter trips in the past. When he is out in the forest and desert, most of the time he will come into a town to restock on food, stove fuel and find water along the way that he can filter.

Speaking of his journey, Hicks stated that one of the best parts of bike packing is the people that he encounters along the way. “That’s been a really noticeable thing in Utah,” Hicks said.

Hicks explained that when many see him and his bike, it sparks people’s curiosity. When his trip is detailed to others, most believe that it is such an insane journey, though Hicks stated that it is part of the excitement and adventure. A big challenge is being at the mercy of Mother Nature, though Hicks said that whatever you experience, you have to keep riding.

For those that are considering the off-roading lifestyle, Hicks’ piece of advice for them is to just do it. He shared that a lot of people may be intimidated and think that they have to have the best equipment or bike, or that they cannot afford it.

“Use what you have and start small,” said Hicks.

By going on small trips, a day or two, Hicks explained that a rider will learn some of the things that may be believed to be needed are unnecessary, and vice versa. Starting off small with low risks will help riders learn what is desirable. Hicks’ journey can be followed on Instagram by searching lets_gogetlost.