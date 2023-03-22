Utah State University, Blanding Campus is accepting sealed bids for new construction in the following project:

New construction of a residential building located in Blanding, Utah at 352 West 500 South.

Foundation: 1249 SQ. FEET

Main Floor: 1271 SQ. FEET

Bid Bid Deadline Date Bid Announcement Date

HVAC April 7th, 2023 March 20th, 2023

Bids will be considered by qualifications of the contractor, cost of the proposed bid and the time frame in which the work can be completed. Contractors must be licensed and insured to complete the work in the state of Utah.

Submission reminder:

Include a copy of the contractor’s license/number and general liability insurance. Bid with details. Include dates work can be started, the current contact person and contact information.

Plans for the house will be available by calling Utah State University, Blanding Campus, PCTE department at (435) 678-8111, by emailing: Jorma.Hayes@usu.edu or Jonathan.Smith@usu.edu. Please call with any questions prior to bidding.

Bids must be emailed with the subject line “Bid for 352 West 500 South” to Justin Bergeman at: Justin.Bergeman@usu.edu or Jonathan Smith at Jonathan.Smith@usu.edu by 2PM, April 7th, 2023.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 22 and March 29, 2023.