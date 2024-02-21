BID NOTICE

Carbon County Search and Rescue will accept sealed bids for one (1) vehicle with specifications as listed:

New Snowmobile, minimum 800cc engine.

Examples of models we are considering, Polaris 850 Pro, Ski-Doo Summit Edge 165 850.

All options and other features as well as maintenance and warranty information must be included with bid(s). Vehicle must be in stock and ready for pick up.

Bids are due no later than 4:30 p.m. March 5, 2024 and must be submitted to the Carbon County Clerk/Auditor’s Office at the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501.

Bid opening date will be March 6, 2024 at a regular scheduled commission meeting beginning at 4:30 pm in the Commission Chambers of the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North Price Utah.

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source.

Faxed and emailed bids are NOT accepted.

PLEASE NOTE: On the outside of a sealed envelope for each vehicle write:

“Search and Rescue Snowmobile”

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and select the bid, which in the opinion of the County, provides the best product, warranty and/or service for the County.

For more information please contact the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 636-3251.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 21 and February 28, 2024.