Don’t Miss This Week’s Crossroads: Change in Rural America Events

Press Release

February 15, 2024—As part of the Smithsonian traveling exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America currently showing at the Student Center on the USU Eastern campus, there are three upcoming events for the week of February 19. All events are FREE, and we welcome the public. Parking is across the street from the Student Center.

On February 21 from 7:00 – 8:30 pm in the USU Eastern Student Center – Alumni Room, Olivia Dudding Rodriguez, the Poet Laureate of Helper, UT, will give a poetry reading and community writing workshop, titled “Conjuring Ghost Towns,” that explores the hidden histories of rural places and our imagination. Snacks provided.

On February 23 from 8:00-10:00 pm The Last Wild Buffalo, a dynamic ”newgrass” band, will play in the USU Eastern Student Center Multipurpose Room.

Founded in 2022 with roots in Logan, Utah, The Last Wild Buffalo consists of lifelong friends Jonny Celaya, Isaac Woodruff, and Luke Diamond. This trio’s journey led them to Alaska, where they discovered and shaped their unique sound—a blend of folk, bluegrass, and a hint of punk influences reminiscent of The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Caamp, and Blink-182.

More than just a band, The Last Wild Buffalo is a family. They say, “With each performance, we invite you into our home, creating a welcoming and upbeat environment that we hope fosters genuine connections. We have a commitment to creating a sense of community in every show we play and we hope to see you at a show soon.”

On February 24 from 11:00 am-3:00 pm in the USU Eastern Student Center Alumni Room, experts from the Utah Historical Society will help Carbon County seniors, adults, and young adults preserve and share their photos, letters, recipes, and other historical materials that represent their heritage. Participants will learn about their items, how to preserve them, and create digital copies that will become part of The Peoples of Utah Revisited online collection. Snacks provided.