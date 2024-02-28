BID NOTICE – CARBON COUNTY

Carbon County will be purchasing weed and mosquito abatement chemicals. Bids will be accepted for the following chemicals and their generic brand equivalent:
WEED CHEMICAL
ESCORT
TELAR
2-4-D-LV4
2-4-D AMINE
DICAMBA
ROUNDUP PRO
RANGER PRO
GARLON 3
GARLON 4
HI-LIGHT
KROVAR
PERSPECTIVE
SPEED ZONE
RODEO
TORDON
ESPLANADA
WEEDMASTER
RESOLUTE 4FL
MILESTONE
NON INONIC SURFACTANT
SILICONE- SURFACTANT
PIPER
MOSQUITO CHEMICAL
ALTASOID XR BRICKETS
ALTASOID GRANULES
ALTASOID PELLETS
AQUA KONTROL
AQUA RESIN
DELTAGARD ULV
FOURSTAR BRICKETS
KONTROL 30 + 30
NATULAR
EVERGREEN
DUET
SUMMIT BTI BRIQUETTES
VECTBAC GRANULES
VECTOLEX
VECTOMAX
ZENIVEX E4
ZENIVEX E20
DUPLEX-G
+ All other chemicals you wish to quote
Bidders may submit bids as to one or more of the chemicals listed, pricing must be listed separately for each chemical bid upon. As to chemicals for which the best known brand name is listed above, please bid on generic brand versions as well. Bids will be awarded on a per chemical basis to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder.
Bids are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office at 751 East 100 North, Ste 1100, Price Utah 84501, prior to 4:30 p.m. on March 6, 2024
PLEASE NOTE: On the outside of a sealed envelope for each Bid write: “Weed and Mosquito Abatement Bids”
Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids are NOT accepted.
Bids will be opened during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at 4:30 p.m. on March 6, 2024 at the aforementioned address in the Commission Chambers.
Carbon County reserves the right to select separate chemicals from different bidders.
For more information contact Chris Rowley at 636-3270 or chris.rowley@carbon.utah.gov.
Published in the ETV Newspaper February 28, March 6, and March 13, 2024.