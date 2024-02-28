NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT / SALE

Due to delinquent rent and other charges, Park N Stor Self Storage is disposing of the contents in the following units.

The ENTIRE contents of each unit listed below will be considered as sold effective at 8:00 a.m. FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2024

THERE WILL NOT BE A PUBLIC AUCTION!!

Tenant City, State, Zip Unit BRIEF listing of contents

Market Express location – 850 S. Carbon Ave., Price, Utah

Dunning, Leigha Price, UT 84501 M 26 Kitchen mixer, luggage, frame w/headboard, holiday items, misc, boxes/totes

Smith, Angela Price, UT 84501 M 89 Various home, electronic, auto, yard & misc items, boxes/totes/bags

Smith, Angela Price, UT 84501 M 90 Various home, electronic, auto, yard & misc items, boxes/totes/bags

South Location – 175 E. 2750 S. (Hwy. 10) Price, Utah

Birk, Christopher Price, UT 84501 S 191 Various home, tools, camp, sports & misc items

Cooper, Ruth Wellington, UT 84542 S 81 Various home, decos & misc items, boxes/totes/bags

Murdock, Lauran Huntington, UT 84528 S 164 Various furniture, tack, home items, misc boxes/bags

East Location – 2551 E. Highway 6, Price, Utah

Brackenbury, Brenda East Carbon, UT 84520 E 347 Rock collection, scrap metal, metal detector, misc items

Cunningham, Amelda Price, UT 84501 E 253 Various home, holiday, furniture, misc items, boxes/totes

Delaney, Madison Wellington, UT 84542 E 215 Various furniture, home, kids, misc items, boxes/totes

Feichko, Chad Huntington, UT 84528 E 110 Table, sew machine, chest, dryer, hard hat, laptop

Juliano, Matthew Helper, UT 84526 E 119 Various furniture, home, misc items, boxes/bags

Lettas, Matthew Price, UT 84501 E 22 Gas cans, kids items, misc items

Madrigal, Regina Price, UT 84501 E 120 Various household items/dresser, misc items

Mogensen, Troy Spring Creek, NV 89815 E 285 Various electronics, decos, scope, toolbox, misc items, boxes/bags

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 28 and March 6, 2024.