BID NOTICE – USED FRONT-END LOADER

Sealed bids will be received by Carbon County for the purchase of a used Front-End Loader. The loader size is to be two and one-half (2.5) to four (4) cubic yard capacity with machine hours not to exceed 5000. Maintenance records, including any such records relating to repairs, must be included.

Bids will be received by the Carbon County Clerk’s Office, 751 East 100 North, Price Utah 84501, until no later than November 17th, 2021 at 3 p.m. Bids will be opened at 4:30 p.m., on that same November 17th, 2021 during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at the County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Price Utah.

Please note on the outside of a sealed envelope:

2021 Small Loader Bid for Carbon County Road Department

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids are not acceptable.

Bids are subject to approval by the Board of County Commissioners. Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid, and to select the bid which in the opinion of the County provides the best product, warranty and/or service to the County.

For further information please call the Road Department at 435-636-3268 between 7:00 A.M. and 5:30 P.M. Monday through Thursday.

