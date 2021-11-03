NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND BONDS TO BE ISSUED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Utah Local Government Bonding Act, Title 11, Chapter 14, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended, that on September 21, 2021, the City Council of East Carbon City, Utah (the “Issuer”) adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”) in which it authorized the issuance of the Issuer’s Water Revenue Bonds, in one or more series (the “Bonds”), in an aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $1,950,000; the Bonds to bear interest at the rate or rates not to exceed 1.0% per annum (or hardship grant in lieu of interest), to mature in not more than 35 years from their date or dates, and to be sold at a price not less than 99% of the total principal amount thereof, plus accrued interest to the date of delivery, if any. The estimated total cost to the Issuer for the proposed Bonds, if the Bonds are held until the maximum maturity, based on the maximum authorized amount and interest rate above, is approximately $2,311,920. However, the Issuer anticipates that one series of Bonds will be sold to the Utah Drinking Water Board in an amount of $994,000 at the interest rate of 1.0% per annum to be repaid over 20 years and that a second series of Bonds will be sold to the Utah Permanent Community Impact Fund Board in an amount of $547,000 at the interest rate of 0.5% per annum to be repaid over 30 years in which case the total amount to be repaid would be $1,697,988.33. Presently, the Issuer has no more than approximately $2,234,590 in outstanding bonds secured by a pledge of water revenues.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Issuer called a public hearing for the purpose of inviting public comment on the proposed issuance of the Bonds and the economic impact that the improvements proposed to be financed with the Bonds will have on the private sector. The public hearing will be held on November 16, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as feasible, at the East Carbon City Hall, located at 101 West Geneva Drive, East Carbon, Utah. As water revenue bonds, no property taxes will be pledged for repayment of the Bonds.

The Bonds will be issued, pursuant to the Resolution and a Final Bond Resolution to be adopted by the City Council of the Issuer authorizing and confirming the sale of the Bonds, for the purpose to finance, in part, (i) the costs of acquisition and construction of water system improvements, including the installation of a new water treatment plant, and related improvements, and (ii) paying issuance expenses to be incurred in connection with the Bonds.

A draft of the Final Bond Resolution in substantially final form was before the City Council and was part of the Resolution at the time of its adoption by the City Council (collectively, the “Bond Resolutions”). The Final Bond Resolution is to be adopted by the City Council in such form and with such changes thereto as shall be approved by the City Council upon the adoption thereof; provided that the principal amount, interest rate or rates, maturity, and discount of the Bonds will not exceed the maximums set forth above.

Copies of the Bond Resolutions and information on the Issuer’s outstanding bonds are on file in the office of the City Recorder of the Issuer where they may be examined during regular business hours of the Issuer, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, for a period of at least thirty (30) days from and after the last date of publication of this notice.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, for a period of thirty (30) days from and after the last date of the publication of this notice, any person in interest shall have the right to contest the legality of the Resolution, the Final Bond Resolution, or the Bonds, or any provision made for the security and payment of the Bonds by filing a verified written complaint in the district court of the county in which he/she resides, and that after such time, other than referendum rights, no one shall have any cause of action to contest the regularity, formality or legality thereof for any cause whatsoever.

DATED: October 21, 2021.

City Recorder

