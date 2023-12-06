Big Fourth Quarter Gives Pirates the Win

The Green River Pirates faced the Altamont Longhorns on the road on Tuesday night. The Pirates struggled to shut down the Longhorn offense in the first quarter as the opposing team gained the 24-15 advantage.

The second quarter was pretty even as both teams scored in double digits, bringing the score at halftime to 37-30 in favor of the Longhorns. The Pirates’ defense picked up in the third, holding the Longhorns to nine points and making the score 46-41 in favor of Altamont.

The Pirates didn’t give up and had a huge fourth quarter. Green River couldn’t miss as the team put in 20 points and held Altamont to just eight points. Green River would end up winning their first game of the early season 61-54.

Sophomore Rolando Anguiano had a great offensive showing with 19 points. Luis Hernandez scored 13 and fellow senior Ryker Meadows had 12 points on the night. Junior Antonio Macias finished the game with nine points and senior Pirate Raul Mendoza had six points in the game.

With the win, Green River moves to 1-1 on the season. Next up for the Pirates is a game against Escalante in the 1A Preview Tournament on Friday. They will also play Saturday, seeking revenge against the 1-4 Wayne Badgers.