Ambassadors for Hope Croon at Christmas Concert

Under the direction of Wendy Grant, the 2023 Ambassadors for Hope Christmas Concert was hosted at the Price Civic Auditorium on Monday evening.

Classics such as “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Santa, Baby” and “I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas” were crooned by the youngsters. There were a myriad of soloists and speakers, as well as actors for various pieces.

Amanda McIntosh of the Southeast Utah Health Department and HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties stated that it was a great concert. She said that the children had the audience laughing and crying, setting the tone to walk into the Christmas season.

“Mrs. Grant and her family really go all in to support this choir,” said McIntosh. “The kids put on a freaking show. From the props and costumes to the choreography and special numbers, it was just amazing.”

Appreciation was extended to Price City and Councilman Layne Miller for the use of the auditorium, Joan Powell for being the choir seamstress, stage managers Celeste Sorenson and Brenna Penry, as well as Carter Grant, who ran the sound.

Thanks continued with Dallin Grant, who covered photography, Taylor Passarella and Four Corners, and the parents and special guests that were in attendance.