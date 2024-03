During the recent soccer battle against Juab, Carbon’s Logan McEvoy had another solid game, scoring two goals for the Dinos. He would also have an assist in the game. Tyler Morris had a goal, along with Connor Cunningham, both finding the back of the net.

Case Griffeth was a solid team player, putting up two assists and a goal in the game. Luke Brady also finished with an assist, giving the Dinos a big win over the Wasps.