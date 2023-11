Happy 90th Birthday Dad

If you know this man, you know his love for the mountain air, a good Hostess cupcake & spending time with his family.

If you know this man, you know his ability to build anything out of wood, calm a crying baby & make anyone laugh.

If you know this man, you’ve been blessed with a loyal friend, a giving neighbor & if you’re really lucky the perfect dad!

If you know this man, be sure to wish him a Happy Birthday!