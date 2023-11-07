Manti-La Sal National Forest Hosts Forest Plan Revision Open House

Press Release

The Manti-La Sal National Forest invites the public to attend a virtual open house where forest planners will present information about the Draft Environmental Impact Statement and Draft Revised Plan for the Manti-La Sal on Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Under the National Forest Management Act, congress directs each National Forest to periodically revise its guiding Land and Resource Management Plan (Forest Plan).

“We have grounded the revision of this Forest Plan and its proposed alternatives in the best available science and with a focus on managing the land to ensure natural resources are available to the public into the future,” said Forest Supervisor Ryan Nehl. “Public participation in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process is essential to making sure we incorporate the needs of multiple stakeholders who use public land in different ways.”

The Manti-La Sal National Forest has worked with state agencies, cooperating federal agencies, county governments, local governments, Tribes, and many other stakeholders to develop the proposed revised forest plan and its alternatives. The proposed forest plan will replace the current plan, signed in 1986, and will address advances in land management tools and updated science.

The official comment period began on Aug. 18 when a notice of availability was published in the Federal Register and will end on Nov. 16. The forest welcomes your comments during this period. This is the final comment period for this planning cycle and plan revision effort.

To learn more about the forest plan revision, visit the Manti-La Sal National Forest website. Select this link to join the virtual event on Nov. 8.