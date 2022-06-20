BLM Conveys Emery County Parcels to Improve Recreational Access, Public Safety

BLM Press Release

In a signing ceremony attended by Utah state representatives, congressional staffers and Emery County elected officials, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Director Tracy Stone-Manning conveyed 6,300 acres of federal public land to the state of Utah that the state will use to expand Goblin Valley State Park. Two additional conveyances signed by BLM Utah State Director Greg Sheehan will enable a new site for an Emery County Sheriff’s Office Substation and allow for the Buckhorn Information Center.

“These conveyances reflect BLM’s commitment to the relationships we are building with the state of Utah, Emery County, permittees and other public organizations,” said BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning. “It is our hope that these conveyances will expand recreation access, improve public safety and enhance the visitor experience in Utah.”

The lands conveyed are in accordance with the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act at no cost to the state or county and are consistent with the 1926 Recreation and Public Purposes Act.

“Utah State Parks has a long history of successfully partnering with the Bureau of Land Management and this is another great example,” said Utah Divison of State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen. “Staff from both of our agencies have worked together in managing this area for many years, constantly striving to ensure visitors have a safe and enjoyable time while caring for the abundant natural resources. We are confident that through this conveyance and our continued partnership, this area will continue to thrive.”

“Emery County is excited to see the finalization of these land conveyances, which include the Buckhorn Information Center and the Emery County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management parcels,” said Emery County Commissioner Chairman Lynn Sitterud. “We would like to express our appreciation to the BLM for their work on this project and for the professional working relationship Emery County shares with BLM leadership.”

The unusual stone shapes in Goblin Valley are a popular draw for visitors despite the isolated and harsh territory. On August 24, 1964, Goblin Valley State Park was officially designated. The additional acreage conveyed by the BLM will be managed as a state park consistent with the uses allowed under Recreation and Public Purposes Act. Read more about Goblin Valley State Park at https://go.usa.gov/xJB7Q.

The BLM Price Field Office and Emery County have had a long-term agreement authorizing the Buckhorn Information Center. This conveyance will transfer roughly three acres to Emery County to promote the history of the area at the visitor center. An additional five acres will be conveyed for a new Emery County Sheriff’s Office Substation to be built adjacent to Utah State Route 6 to provide faster response time for the citizens of Emery County.