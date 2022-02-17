BLM Issues Decision on Sinbad Wild Burro Gather in Emery County

BLM Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Price Field Office announced on Tuesday that it will conduct a wild burro gather in the Sinbad Herd Management Area this year. This area is located in Emery County, about 30 miles west of Green River, Utah, and consists of approximately 99,241 acres of federal and state lands. The BLM proposes to gather and remove excess wild burros, and implement fertility control to the remaining herd.

The gather is being conducted to manage wild burros and to achieve and maintain the established Appropriate Management Level.

“Our goal is to find balance and stability of the wild herds,” said Kyle Beagley, acting BLM Price field manager. “We are working to preserve and protect wild horses and burros as integral parts of a thriving ecological system.”

The gather impacts are described and analyzed in the Sinbad Wild Burro Herd Management Area Gather Plan, Environmental Assessment. The Assessment and Decision Record are posted on the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xFxCy.

Burros removed from the range will be prepared for the BLM Adoption and Sale program. Other burros will be returned to the Herd Management Area after receiving treatment. For more information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website at www.blm.gov/whb or call (866) 468-7826.

For additional information, please contact Michael Tweddell at (435) 636-3609. Persons who use a telecommunication device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.