BLM Requests Public Input for Land Exchanges

BLM Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management requests public input during a 30-day scoping period on an analysis to exchange more than 90,000 acres of BLM-managed public lands for more than 115,000 acres of trust lands managed by the School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration throughout up to 18 Utah counties. The proposed exchange would help protect land located mainly within wilderness and recreation areas in Emery County and the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area in Washington County and is mandated by the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act of 2019.

“This land exchange could help the BLM better protect wild landscapes within and near wilderness, recreation areas and conservation lands, while enabling Utah public school officials to potentially grow revenues or consider other future options for land use,” said BLM Utah State Director Greg Sheehan. “The exchange demonstrates the continuing commitment to building relationships to expand public access, enhance the visitor experience and ensure public safety.”

The proposed “Dingell Act – Emery County Land Exchange” includes public and state lands located across 18 counties, including Beaver, Carbon, Emery, Grand, Iron, Juab, Kane, Millard, Rich, San Juan, Sevier, Summit, Tooele, Uintah, Utah, Wasatch, Washington and Wayne counties. The state parcels are located within newly-created wilderness areas, the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, the Green River Wild and Scenic Rivers Corridor, and the John Wesley Powell National Conservation Area.

Written comments may be submitted through ePlanning at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2020478/510 until Aug. 12, 2022. Please note the most useful comments are specific and contain new technical or scientific information relevant to the proposed action. Comments limited to opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response but could be considered in the BLM decision-making process. Please reference “Dingell Act – Emery County Land Exchange” when submitting comments.

Please visit Utah – Dingell Act – Emery County Land Exchange | Bureau of Land Management (blm.gov) to view maps and for related information.

Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personally identifiable information in any comments, be aware the entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review may be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.

Please contact Planning and Environmental Specialist Tiera Arbogast at tarbogast@blm.gov or call (801) 539-4158 for additional information.