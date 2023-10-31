BLM Seeks Comment on Sale of Public Land in Emery County

Bureau of Land Management Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced this week a 45-day public comment period for a proposed sale of 80 acres of federal land in Emery County, known as Parcel 15. The comment period closes Dec. 11, 2023.

The BLM is able to make some limited lands available for sale when doing so is in the national interest and after appropriate public consideration. Parcel 15 is surrounded by and only accessible through adjacent private lands and was identified as appropriate for disposal through BLM’s land management planning processes.

“BLM is committed to responsible management of public lands that serves the public interest,” said Green River District Manager Lance Porter. “By making the land sale process more accessible and transparent, we are ensuring the interested public has an opportunity to provide important and useful contributions.”

The sale of Parcel 15 will be considered “modified competitive” and only open to some bidders, consistent with Federal law and policy. Federal regulation 43 CFR 2711.3-2 and Section 203(f) of Federal Land Policy and Management Act allow for a modified competitive land sale because Parcel 15 is only legally accessible through adjacent private properties, making those private landowners and entities the only potential bidders.

Please label written comments as “Parcel 15 Land Sale” and send to utprmail@blm.gov (preferred) or delivered to BLM-Price Field office, Attn: Parcel 15 Land Sale, 125 South 600 West, Price, UT 84501.

Please visit the BLM National NEPA Register for additional information.