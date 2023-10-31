Local Ghouls and Goblins Flock to Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat Event

The Carbon County Ambulance was proud to host its fourth annual community drive-thru trick-or-treat event. Originally, this event was hosted as a way to give the community a safe trick-or-treat event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the success, the event has continued to be hosted each October. This year, it took place on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the station on Airport Road in Price. This event was provided to the community by local first responder agencies.

Vehicles lined up alongside the street and were welcomed through the parking lot one-by-one, greeted by local first responders and law enforcement agencies donning costumes and ready with a variety of goodies.