BLM Seeks Input on Proposed Sinbad Wild Burro Gathers

BLM News Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Price Field Office is seeking public input on an Environmental Assessment (EA) analyzing proposed wild burro gathers, removal and fertility treatment in the Sinbad Herd Management Area (HMA). The 30-day public comment period will close on Aug. 20, 2021.

The Sinbad HMA includes approximately 99,241 acres of Federal and State lands located 30 miles west of Green River, Utah. It extends up to 19 miles on both sides of I-70 from the San Rafael Reef to Eagle Canyon. Access is provided to the HMA via Interstate 70 and then by county and BLM roads.

The EA analyzes a proposal to gather and remove excess wild burros and implement fertility control to manage herds according to appropriate management levels which are based on established numbers that the landscape can support. The BLM gathers wild burros to protect rangeland resources from deterioration associated with an overpopulation excess wild burros within and outside the HMA, and to restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple use relationship on the public lands consistent with the provisions of Section 1333 (a) of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971. Information about the project is available on the BLM’s website: https://go.usa.gov/xFxCy.

Feedback including useful comments are those that contain technical or scientific information relevant to the proposed action. Substantive comments should be submitted through ePlanning: https://go.usa.gov/xFxCy. The Price Field Office will also accept mailed comments if postmarked by the closing date of the comment period.:Bureau of Land Management, attn: Sinbad Gather, 125 S 600 W, Price, UT 84501.

For more information, please contact Mike Tweddell at (435) 636-3600. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question. The FRS is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.