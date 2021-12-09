BLM Signs Decision on Hornshadow Solar Power Collector Line

BLM Press Release

As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to accelerate the deployment of responsibly-sited renewable energy on public lands in order to create good-paying jobs and reach 100% carbon-pollution-free electricity by 2035, the Bureau of Land Management has signed a decision on a solar power collector line that would cross BLM-managed lands southeast of Castle Dale in Emery County. The project could deliver power to the equivalent of 70,000 homes when fully built and ensures the BLM’s energy portfolio serves the public interest and helps restore balance on America’s public lands for future generations.

The line could consist of either four or six 34.5-kV circuits designed to carry power generated by solar arrays from the planned Hornshadow Photovoltaic Facility. The applicant proposes to construct the project with the least impacts to the environment possible.

“The BLM manages vast stretches of public lands that have the potential to make significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio,” said Utah State Director Greg Sheehan. “We are proud to support the development of clean energy and recognize the potential BLM Utah has to contribute to the Administration’s goals.”

The public may view the decision and associated documents on the BLM’s NEPA Register webpage: https://go.usa.gov/xe27C.

For additional information, please contact Molly Hocanson at mhocanson@blm.gov (435) 636-3660. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.