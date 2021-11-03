BLM Utah to Conduct Environmental Assessment and Public Comment Period for Upcoming Competitive Oil and Gas Lease Sale

BLM Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management Utah (BLM) has issued an environmental assessment that includes potential parcels that may be offered for a competitive oil and gas lease sale. The public will have 30 days to review and comment on the environmental assessment. The BLM proposes to lease six parcels of approximately 6,658 acres in Grand, Emery and Uintah counties on public lands managed by BLM Utah’s Moab, Price and Vernal field offices.

With public scoping now completed, the BLM will consider the initial public comment as part of preparing environmental assessments for parcels. As previously announced, parcels for scoping include those that were deferred in the first and second quarters of 2021.

Please note that the most useful comments are specific and contain new technical or scientific information relevant to the proposed action. Comments which contain only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response but may be considered in the BLM decision-making process. The BLM does not analyze comments that are not specific to parcels identified in the EA because they are outside the scope of the proposed action.

The environmental assessment, maps, parcel lists, proposed lease stipulations and instructions for submitting comments are available online at the BLM ePlanning website at: https://go.usa.gov/xFhjy. Comments on the parcels must be submitted electronically via the ePlanning webpage and must be received by Dec. 1, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. MST.

Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personally identifiable information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.