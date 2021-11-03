“Into the Woods” Coming to Emery High

Emery High Students Follow Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Jack and His Beanstalk and the Witch and Journey ‘”Into the Woods” Beginning Nov. 18

Press Release

The Emery High drama department will offer audiences an amusingly different way to think about everyone’s favorite fairy tale characters through their production of “Into the Woods JR.” The show features Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and his beanstalk, a Witch, a Wolf and more!

Emery High drama will present “Into the Woods JR.” on Nov. 18, 19, 20 and 22 at 7 p.m. in the Emery High School auditorium. Tickets are $6 for adults, and $4 for students, children five years and under, and senior citizens, and are available at the door.

With a book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, “Into the Woods JR.“ is based on the Broadway production that won several Tony Awards, including Best Score, Best Book and Best Actress in a Musical. The musical follows a Baker and his Wife who learn they’ve been cursed with childlessness by the Witch next door. The couple embarks on a quest – swindling, deceiving and stealing from such already-victimized characters as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack (fresh off the beanstalk!) – to get the special objects required to break the spell. However, the story doesn’t simply end “happily ever after” as each character must now face the consequences of his/her decision.

“Into the Woods JR.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and its Broadway Junior titles are 30 and 60-minute musicals.