BLM Welcomes Visitors to Little Sahara Recreation Area Over Easter Weekend

On Easter weekend, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) welcomes over 20,000 visitors to the Little Sahara Recreation Area for off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation and camping fun. Due to a large influx of visitors, Juab County Sherriff’s Office, Millard County Sherriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, Utah State Parks, University of Utah AirMed and the BLM staff will be present onsite to help support public safety. Visitors should expect enhanced law enforcement presence on the roads surrounding Little Sahara Recreation Area.

“Safety is our highest priority and we hope that visitors will demonstrate common courtesy for fellow recreationists,” said Juab County Chief Deputy Brent Pulver. “We appreciate the partnership with BLM and other agencies to ensure proper responses and full coverage of the area.”

“We are very excited to welcome recreationists back to Little Sahara this Easter weekend for OHV camping, and hiking fun,” said Acting Fillmore Field Manager Eric Reid. “We are grateful for the work of federal, state and county emergency services to ensure safety and best user experience, and encourage visitors to adhere to all COVID-19 recommendations.”

Visitors are encouraged to keep the following information in mind:

The visitor center will extend its operating hours through the holiday weekend to: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, April 2; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 3; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.

To avoid long lines on Easter weekend, visitors should purchase and print passes in advance on https://www.recreation.gov. Daily and annual passes can be purchased online, at the Visitor Center, Salt Lake Field Office or Fillmore Field Office. Once inside the recreation area, visitors paying by cash and check will be directed to the pay booth. Those paying by credit card, cash or check will be directed to the Visitor Center. Vehicles displaying the current annual pass or pre-purchased daily pass in the windshield will be directed past the fee booth and into the recreation area.

The one-night permit fee is $18 per vehicle. This fee includes use of the area for two days and one night. Discounts are available for persons with disabilities and seniors. Active duty visitors should provide documentation to staff at the visitor center for free access.

All four campgrounds are open and provide access to potable water, flush and vault toilets, and RV dump stations.

All visitors to Sand Mountain are required to park 20 feet from paved roads.

Large bonfires and wooden pallets are not permitted at Little Sahara Recreation Area.

Safety flags are required for all OHV/UTV’s. Flags will be available for sale at the visitor center and on vendor’s row.

Children under eight years of age are not allowed to operate any OHV/UTV on public lands, roads or trails in Utah. Children ages eight through 15 may operate an OHV/UTV if they possess an education certificate issued by Utah State Parks or the equivalent certification from their home state. Individuals 16 years of age or older may operate an OHV/UTV if they possess either a valid driver’s license or an approved OHV education certificate.

Building tunnels and deep pits in the sand is dangerous and prohibited.

Little Sahara Recreation Area is currently following Phase II COVID-19 restrictions. These restrictions include no congregating in groups larger than 50 people, maintaining 100 feet between camps and one person in the restroom at a time. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/3t72azL.

To protect the health of those who live, work and visit BLM-managed public lands and facilities, and in support of President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing, the BLM has implemented a mask requirement in all BLM facilities and buildings. Additionally, masks are required outdoors on public lands where physical distancing is not feasible.

With more than 300,000 annual visitors, Little Sahara Recreation Area is known as “Utah’s Largest Sandbox.” The nearby cities of Nephi and Delta are easily accessible and both offer fuel, groceries, hotels, medical facilities, OHV supplies and other amenities. Visitors are advised to take all appropriate safety measures, including wearing clothing suited to adverse weather conditions. BLM is also partnering with Parents Empowered, an entity of the Utah Alcoholic Beverage Commission to provide family-friendly activities that enhance awareness of the impacts of underage drinking.

For more information about recreation opportunities at Little Sahara Recreation Area, contact the visitor center at (435) 433-5960. For weather information, call (435) 433-5961. Additional information can also be obtained by contacting the BLM Utah Fillmore Field Office at (435) 743-3100, Monday through Friday, or by visiting the BLM Little Sahara Recreation Area website. For frequent updates, join the Little Sahara Facebook Group.

