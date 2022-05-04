Blue Sage Junior Rodeo Series Underway *Photo Gallery*

Young cowboys and cowgirls capped off April with the Blue Sage Junior Rodeo Series. Participants met at the Huntington rodeo grounds for a day of competition.

Events included a chicken chase and muttin bustin as well as goat tying and tie down roping. Competitors also took on the barrels and poles along with team roping, ribbon roping and breakaway. The fun continued with bareback ponies, saddle ponies and mini bulls.

Up next, cowboys and cowgirls are invited to the Huntington rodeo grounds once again as the series continues on May 7. Check in begins at 9:15 a.m. For more information on the event, visit the Blue Sage Junior Rodeo Series page on Facebook.