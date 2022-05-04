The MECCA Bike Festival Rides Green River

By Robin Hunt

The 36th annual MECCA Mountain Bike Festival took place April 29 through May 1 in Green River. Throughout the weekend, guides led more than 70 riders on trails such as the Green River Sculptures, the Athena Trail, the Shooting Range/Missile Site, Three-Canyons, Desolation Wilderness Road, Three-Fingers, Nefertiti, Black Dragon Wash, Good Water Rim Trail and the Woodland Hills.

These riders, along with their friends and families, were treated to t-shirts as well as food was provided by Green River Coffee Company, Tamarisk Restaurant, Melon Vine Grocery Store and other local restaurants. They were also given swag bags filled with prizes.

In addition, riders participated in the grand prize drawing for an opportunity to win bike gear, camping gear, bike bling and a new bicycle. A total of three brand new bicycles were given away as prizes.

“Riders were able to participate in fun games and programs, guided rides into the San Rafael Swell and friendships old and new. No injuries this year,” said event committee member Kim Player. “Just people who were very happy they came.”

Player would like to emphasize how much MECCA appreciated the support they received from their sponsors. Visit biketheswell.org or the MECCA Facebook or Instagram pages for more information on this event and upcoming events.