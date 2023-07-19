Board of Health Social Media Campaign Approved

Brittney Garff, Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD), introduced the idea of the Board of Health social media campaign during the virtual meeting on Tuesday evening.

Garff explained that there is a group of the local department’s PIOs that get together and the social media campaign was something that central Utah had done. Garff had examples of the campaign from that department that she presented to the board as well.

The campaign will work to introduce the board to the community and answer any questions that people may have about the board. Some of the questions may include where the member is from, background information and some fun questions as well.

Garff stated that this is really a community engagement campaign and that there may be some members of the community that are not aware that there is a Board of Health.

Garff ensured the board that the campaign would be simple on their end, as they would be answering questions that Garff would send them from a Google form. The questions would vary for each board member. This idea was approved by the board and should begin rolling out soon.