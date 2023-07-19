CHS Class of ’58 Gives Donation for Helper All-Access Playground

As plans progress for the all-access playground in Helper, a generous donation of $1,000 was received from the Carbon High School class of ’58.

Jean Boyack explained that the class had funds left over from the last marathon and wished to donate it to the park. Lee Nelson acts as the chairman for the class, and put forth a bit of his own funds to make it the even grand.

“The Friends of the Helper Area is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. We are currently accepting donations for the equal access playground that we are building on Locust Street in Helper,” explained Val Marietti. “We would like to thank the Carbon High School class of ’58 for their donation of $1,000.”

Helper City Councilwoman and Friends of the Helper Area member Michelle Goldsmith stated that the class of ’58 would now like to challenge others to also donate to the playground.

For more information, please contact Marietti at (435) 820-8384.