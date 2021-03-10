Bobby DeVincent Named March’s Tourism Super Service Recipient

For the month of March, there were eight nominations for the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award. At the Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday, the recipient was announced as Bobby DeVincent with Vintage Motor Company on Helper’s Main Street.

DeVincent was credited as a pleasure to talk with and a person that is passionate in all that he does. Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie remarked that the county is lucky to have him as part of the community.

Henrie continued by stating that DeVincent is a humble individual and when he received the news, he could not stop talking about everyone else in Helper and what is accomplished.

DeVincent was awarded with a both a commemorative and gift certificate to honor the occasion, and said thank you before remarking that he appreciates all of the other deserving people being honored.

The commissioners praised DeVincent, with Commission Chair Larry Jensen thanking all that are helping visitors enjoy their stay in the area. Commissioner Tony Martines stated that he enjoys the humbleness and craftsmanship that is taking place in Helper.

Commissioner Casey Hopes concluded the presentation by stating, “We appreciate you being a great advocate for our community.”