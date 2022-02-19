Bobby Etzel Presented Tourism Super Service Award

The second 2022 Tourism Super Service Award was presented by tourism specialist Tina Henrie during Wednesday’s Carbon County Commission Meeting.

Henrie began by explaining that this month’s recipient was nominated more than once. She said this person always goes above and beyond, making them very deserving of the award. The February honor was presented to Bobby Etzel of Mitchell Funeral Home. Henrie herself was one of the nominators and she gave an emotional tribute to Etzel.

Henrie explained that when her father passed away, she immediately knew that she wanted Etzel and his staff to handle the arrangements. She stated that Etzel thought of everything and took care of it all, meaning their family did not have to call a single person.

“I can’t tell you the relief it brought to our family,” said Henrie.

Etzel then thanked Henrie and everyone else for the nomination, stating that he has always considered Carbon County home. He said that he also wished to give a big shout out to the staff of Mitchell Funeral Home. To conclude, Etzel was presented with a certificate and gift card to be utilized in the area.