Bode Salas Wins the Ledges Amateur Championship

On February 23 and 24, former Carbon Dino Bode Salas competed at the Ledges Amateur Championship in St. George for the 36-hole stroke play tournament.

Salas worked tirelessly through his high school career, swinging on various courses for the Carbon Dinos. Throughout his time as a Dino, he earned many titles, including multiple state and region awards.

During the recent championship competition, Salas would end up taking home the prize money and the title as the top golfer of the weekend at the tournament for the two-time State Champion.

Salas, who now attends Utah Tech as a Freshman finished with a (-8) with rounds of 66 and 70 with a total gross of 136, holding off Elliott Bond by 1-shot. First round leaders John Cook, Jackson Rhees, Boston Bracken and Cameron Crawford finished T3 at (-6) 138.