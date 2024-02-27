Eagles Overpower North Idaho In Final Home Game

By Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

USU Eastern men’s basketball did not disappoint in their final game inside the BDAC and on Sophomore Day. The Eagles dominated the court against North Idaho College, clinching a resounding 89-66 victory and avenging a loss to the Cardinals earlier in the season.

Martel Williams poured in an impressive 33 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbing nine rebounds. His dynamic play was central to the team’s offensive strategy, and his unstoppable scoring kept the fans on their feet inside the BDAC. Not far behind, Ethan Copeland added 16 points off the bench, including three 3-pointers, displaying the depth for USU Eastern. Dyson Lighthall put up 10 points and had 8 boards in his final home game as an Eagle. Sheldon Romriel contributed with seven rebounds which played a big part in Eastern’s 48-35 rebound advantage over North Idaho.

Despite North Idaho’s efforts, with Vaughn Weems leading the Cardinal’s scoring with 20 points and six steals, they couldn’t match the intensity of the Eagles. Eastern’s balanced attack and solid defense proved too much for North Idaho with 50.8% shooting from the field compared to North Idaho’s 33.9%.

USU Eastern (18-8, 8-5) will play their final regular season game on the road as they travel to Rangley, Colorado to take on Colorado Northwestern Community College (13-6, 3-9) on Thursday, February 29 at 6 p.m. Fans can watch the games live on the Scenic West Digital Network.