Body Discovered in Trailer Fire

At approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the Helper City Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a camp trailer that had caught fire. The fire department reported that, on arrival, the camp trailer was found to be fully engulfed.

“During operations to extinguish the flames, the body of an unknown subject was located inside the trailer,” Helper Fire shared. “At this time, the incident is under investigation with assistance from the Helper Police Department, Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Utah State Fire Marshall’s Office.”

The fire department expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased, stating that no further details would be offered at this time due to pending identification of the deceased individual.