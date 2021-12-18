Book Cliff Elementary Students Spread Christmas Cheer

By Robin Hunt

On Thursday, Book Cliff Elementary (BCE) students, faculty and families gathered in the school’s gymnasium for a short Christmas program.

BCE students were all dressed in their Christmas pajamas, Christmas sweaters and reindeer hats as they performed before their family and friends.

First grade students shared a Christmas poem, while each of the subsequent grades followed with singing and dancing to classic Christmas songs. The sixth grade students narrated the program. Many laughs and cheers could be heard throughout the crowd as those gathered enjoyed the performance by the Bears.

This Christmas program has become a popular tradition at Book Cliff Elementary. While it had to be canceled last year due to COVID, it is back in full swing now.