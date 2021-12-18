Pirates in Stormy Water *Photo Gallery*

Green River started off the week with a road game at Merit Prep. The Pirates were slow coming out of the gates and trailed by 10 after the first quarter, 16-6. While Green River picked up its play, including a 33-point second half, it could not overcome its early slumber. The Pirates fell in this one 57-49.

Thursday’s contest was the total reverse. At home, Green River jumped out in front of Grand and led 28-26 at half. Unfortunately for the Pirates, they only mustered 11 points in the final half, dropping the game 66-41. Jordan Anderson and Luis Hernandez led Green River in scoring with 12 points each.

Now, the Pirates (1-7) have a short break before they play in a tournament to round off 2021.