Book Drive to Benefit Carbon County Jail Library

Now is the time for spring cleaning, and while shelves are being dusted off, there’s a chance some old books that haven’t been read in a while are being noticed.

If this is you, there’s a great opportunity at hand. Old books that are collecting dust on shelves may be put to good use through a book drive organized by Jacqueline Gardner. This drive will directly benefit the Carbon County Jail library.

Education and inspiration are two of the biggest factors in lowering recidivism in inmates, Gardner stated. The idea behind the drive is that adding to the information and resources that are available through the library will help struggling citizens.

Books may be dropped off at USARA, Four Corner’s Behavioral Health or Kara Heugly’s Office, all located in Price.