Box Fire Update Includes Area Closures

Press Release

The lightning caused Box Fire was discovered on September 19th, 2023. Because of the wet summer and the lateness of the season, resource managers have decided to allow the natural fire to play its role in ecosystem restoration. The fire is burning in ponderosa, aspen, and mixed conifer. By allowing the fire to burn, managers hope to promote aspen regeneration, which will in turn improve wildlife habitat.

There are no resources or structures at risk.

Firefighters have been conducting burn-out operations in order to help reduce the chances of the fire escaping.

Although the weather is expected to be warm over the next few days, cooler temperatures and moisture coming at the end of the week and over the weekend will keep the fire at a low intensity and will aid in fire monitoring.

Firefighter and community safety remain the number one priority.

CLOSURES

Area closures in effect. Please refer to “Area Closure Order Number: 04-10-02-23-07” (Attached)

STATUS

Start Date: September 19th, 2023

Size: 470 acres

Cause: Lightning

Containment: 0%

Location: 5-miles northwest of Emery in Box Canyon in the Pines area

Terrain: Steep, rugged terrain in remote areas, with standing dead trees and heavy down-dead timber

Structures Threatened: None