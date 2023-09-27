Rodeo Athletes Continue to Pick Up Points at Weekend Rodeos

By Julie Johansen

Friday, September 22 the Enterprise rodeo team hosted the Utah High School Rodeo at the Cedar City Arena. Emery team members placing in the top ten and gaining points for state included Dalton Allred and Kamz Rich placing first and second respectively in bull riding, Wyatt Fox, Ryter and Will Ekker were first, fifth and eighth in the rifle shoot, Shaynee Fox finished 10th in goat tying.

Carbon team members also receiving points for top ten finishers were Kaden Donathan, seventh in steer wrestling, Kanyon Mills with partner Ejay Duke were fourth in team roping, Maddison Nielson finished seventh in breakaway and Brandon Noyes was sixth in tie down roping. In the shooting sports, Kashley Rhodes was second in the rifle shoot and Shalako Gunter was ninth in rifle and first in the trap shoot.

On Saturday, September 23 the rodeo was at the Panguitch arena, sponsored by the Panguitch team. Kamz Rich, Emery team member was first in bull riding, Trent and Stace Gilbert placed eighth in team roping, and Gracie Huntington was ninth in breakaway. Wyatt Fox, Ryter and Will Ekker all placed in the rifle shoot, second, fourth and 10th respectively.

Carbon team member Kaden Donathan and partner Justin Hurst were ninth in team roping. Kashley Rhodes earned third in the rifle shoot and Shalako Gunter captured first place in the trap shoot.

The high school rodeo teams will take a few weeks off but a new rodeo has been added to this year’ schedule during fall break at the South Jordan Arena on October 13 and 14, 2023.