Boy Scout and Cub Pack Annual Pancake Dinner Coming January 27

Press Release

Boy Scout Troop 282 will be holding its 40th annual pancake dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The dinner will be held at the Price United Methodist Church basement.

The cost of this all you can eat dinner is $5 per person or $15 per family and includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, hot chocolate, and orange drink. Scouts will be selling the tickets from door to door. You may also purchase tickets at the door. Come and enjoy a fun night out and help support the scout troop.

For further information, please contact Mark Mackiewicz at (435) 650-0880.