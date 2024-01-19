Learn About SERDA and Tour the New Building

For the month of January, the Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) general meeting will be hosted at the Southeastern Regional Development Agency (SERDA) offices on Jan. 25 beginning at 8 a.m.

This time around, the focus of the meeting with be SERDA itself, which was formally known as the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments. Attendees will learn the inspiration behind the name change and be treated to a tour of the new administration office and Carbon County Food Bank, constructed on Fairgrounds Road in Price.

Furthermore, presentations on the programs and initiatives that the agency is involved in throughout southeastern Utah will be given by the SERDA executive team. The new SERDA offices are located at 252 South Fairgrounds Road.