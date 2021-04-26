Brian “Cody” Fielder

Cody was born August 22, 1980 in Price, Utah and passed away on April 22, 2021 in Castle Dale, Utah.

He loved the outdoors, sports, horses, music, art, and spending time with his family and friends.

Everyone who knew him knows that he was extremely intelligent, and this would take him on many adventures, jobs, and places. He is loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Preceded in death by his Grandparents Richard and Zora Fielder, Ervin L. and Vera Sarver.

Survived by his Mother Susan (Doug) Ehler, Father Harry Sarver, Brothers Leo Sarver and Davy Fielder, Sister Jessie (Leland) Lobato and his Niece Monique Lobato.

A private service for the family will be held at a later date.