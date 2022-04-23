Bring a Potluck Treat to Helper’s First Friday

During the Helper City Council meeting that was hosted on Thursday evening, Mayor Lenise Peterman took a moment to discuss what will take place during May’s First Friday event.

The event for that month will take place on May 6. Mayor Peterman shared that USU Eastern student Alex Cartwright will present on bees and plantings that attract bees, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Main Street Park stage. Cindi Curry is requesting flowers for the pots and planters along Main Street and will be accepting donations at Balance Rock Eatery.

Furthermore, Helper City and Curry will be hosting a community potluck dinner that will also begin at 6 p.m. The city is providing hamburgers and buns, while Curry is providing hot dogs and buns. Coca-Cola will provide the drinks, and the community is being asked to participate.

Participation can be in the form of bringing plates, desserts, chips, condiments and more for the barbecue.