Brooklyn Ekker Signs with Colby Community College *Photo Gallery*

Brooklyn Ekker, a senior at Emery High School, will be attending Colby Community College next year in Colby, Kansas. Her signing event was hosted on Monday night as she was surrounded by family and friends.

Brooklyn’s mom, Ella Ekker stated, “Thank you Michael, Dalen, Matt, I think you guys have been there since day one. To the coaches this year, thank you. Thank you to her family, their support, all of you guys’ support, the team has been awesome. Brooklyn has had fun and I’ve had fun watching her and am super excited for her move on to Colby.”

She continued “I’m sad that its far away and again, coaches thank you, she wouldn’t be here without you. Also, thank you to her coach Clint in Cedar City, he has helped her progress a lot, helped with schools, with Colby and helped her to where she’s at. As a family, we appreciate and love all of you guys.”

Last year with the Spartans softball team, Ekker led the team with a 0.458 Batting Average as well as a 0.494 On Base Percentage and also led with 20 stolen bases. In her two years with the program, she tallied up 55 runs, 74 hits, 33 RBIs, 12 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Lady Spartans.

Dalen Johnson, Head Coach of Emery Softball, announced at the signing, “I wish I could say she is the funnest kid I’ve ever coached, but honestly, she’s been the funnest kid I’ve ever got to watch. I’ve never been around a kid that has so much natural talent and ability. I haven’t had to do much coaching. It’s just been Brooklyn, she does it and even when she does it wrong, she seems to make it work. Pretty impressive athlete and I’ve truly been blessed to be around her for years now, and I’m proud of you too.” As he ended his speech, he joked “you’re my claim to fame.”

Brooklyn Ekker ended with, “I just want to say, thanks to my parents for pushing me always and thanks to all my coaches for being there for me growing up. Also, to all the girls for being amazing to me, thank you guys. You truly got me here today, thank you all.”